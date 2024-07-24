Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It’s officially horse girl (and boy) summer. My Lady Jane is the steamy and swoon-worthy series that’s captured our hearts this summer, mainly due to its charismatic cast.

Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters stopped by TV Insider’s studio to play a round of “Most Likely To,” and they did not disappoint. Who is most likely to be an Ethian? Who is most likely to forget to text someone back? The trio didn’t hold back on their answers.

The cast’s chemistry was on full display while dishing out their opinions. When asked who is most likely to laugh during a take, both Bader and Peters agreed it’s probably them. “I’m a consummate professional, and I would never break,” Bluemel quipped, which made Peters laugh.

When it comes to who is most likely to forget to text someone back, Bluemel quickly pointed to Bader. “You’ve left me on read quite a lot,” he said.

Bader defended herself, “It’s because I read it, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, I have to think of what to say.’ And then I’ve done 50 things since three days later.”

Bader and Bluemel both agreed that Peters is most likely to keep a secret and win the Nobel Peace Prize. “When I speak to Jordan I feel deeply at peace,” Bluemel said.

Keeping in line with My Lady Jane, we had to ask who is most likely to usurp the throne and save the kingdom. “I think you could charm your way in,” Bluemel told Bader, who responded, “I haven’t tried it yet, but maybe I’ll give it a go.”

Bluemel added, “You’re most likely to save it and usurp it. Isn’t that crazy? The duality of women.”

Of course, we had to bring up Ethians. Bluemel’s character, Guildford Dudley, famously can transform into a horse.

“I was very flattered when I got cast as somebody that turns into sort of a lovely, gorgeous horse,” Bluemel explained. “That was very nice. But realistically, I’ve sort of got… I think I’d go schoop down onto a lily pad in a sort of frog-like amphibian.” He added, “Something’s that got poorer skin and eyes far apart.”

Bader said her Ethian form would be an Australian Shepherd, while Peters went rogue and chose an ox. Bluemel commented, “I think ox is a really good Ethian for next season.” Writers, take notes! (And give us a Season 2 already!)

Watch the full video above.

My Lady Jane, Season 1, Streaming Now, Prime Video