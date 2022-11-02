HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date

HBO‘s much anticipated The Last of Us series, adapted from the popular PlayStation title, now has an official premiere date of January 15, 2023. The official date announcement comes only a day after HBO Max users spotted a leak from the streaming service about the series, showcasing the release day. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of 9 episodes and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The first episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole).

The series focuses on Joel (Pedro Pascal), a middle-aged man who finds himself in the middle of the apocalypse and is forced to become a delivery specialist following the outbreak of a deadly virus. He soon finds himself delivering Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl immune to the virus, to a laboratory where her blood can be used to create an antidote for the infection and bring back civilization.

HBO’s The Last of Us co-stars Storm Reid as Riley Abel, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Nick Offerman as Bill, Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, and Nico Parker as Sarah. It was announced that Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who initially voiced Ellie and Joel in the video games, will join the series, but there’s still no word on who they will be.

The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for PlayStation, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.

The Last of Us, Series Premiere, January 15, 2023, 9 p.m. ET/PT HBO