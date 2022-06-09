See Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel & Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’ (PHOTO)

HBO is giving The Last of Us fans their first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as beloved characters Joel and Ellie.

The reveal was made during the Summer Game Fest by Neil Druckmann, the co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of the upcoming series adaptation. This is the first official image to be unveiled for the forthcoming project which also features Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv.

Along with sharing the image, Druckmann who is also the co-president of Naughty Dog was joined by Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker who voiced Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games. It was revealed that they’ll play characters in the show who are very different from the ones they voiced.

The Last of Us, is a story that takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed and follows Joel, a hardened survivor who is hired to smile Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts off as a small job turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Druckmann and Craig Mazin serve as co-creators, executive producers, writers, and directors together. Meanwhile, Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam are executive producers. Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb, and Liza Johnson are all attached as directors.

Stay tuned for more first looks as The Last of Us continues to take shape at HBO.