When Manifest‘s final season picks up, two years have passed since the Stones’ lives were changed in a devastating way — Grace (Athena Karkanis) was killed and baby Eden was kidnapped by Angelina (Holly Taylor). And in the first seven minutes of the Season 4 premiere, just released by Netflix, it doesn’t look like anything’s getting better anytime soon.

Ben’s (Josh Dallas) hanging up new posters for his missing daughter — over old ones for her and the missing Cal — and ignoring calls from a “Gabriel.” A heartbreaking flashback shows him arriving home that night and learning what happened. Cal (Ty Doran), who disappeared only to return aged five years (as he would have if he hadn’t been on Flight 828) as his mother died in the Season 3 finale, watched from across the street.

Meanwhile, at home, Olive (Luna Blaise) is trying to replicate her mom’s pancakes (but they’re off), and we learn that Gabriel is Cal. Ben has him call himself that even to him because he thinks the phones are bugged. And life for 828ers is rough, with their lives getting picked apart by the registry and Cal hiding out to reduce the risk of people finding out who he is and. Plus, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is having callings — Cal hasn’t had one in two years — with cherry blossoms, and her latest one might provide a possible lead. Watch the video here for more.

In Season 4 Part 1, consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone. The government registry monitoring their every move makes that nearly impossible. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

Manifest also stars J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Daryl Edwards. Creator Jeff Rake serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein.

Manifest, Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, November 4, Netflix