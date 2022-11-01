‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Premiere Delayed Until January 2023

The second season of Showtime‘s Your Honor has been pushed back a month, as the Bryan Cranston-starring legal thriller is now set to premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c.

It was initially scheduled to premiere on streaming/on demand on December 9 and on linear December 11. According to Deadline, the reason for the change is so that the serialized drama can be aired without the interruption of the Christmas holidays.

Developed by Peter Moffat (Undercover), Your Honor was adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo and was originally intended to be a limited series. However, the series was renewed for a second season with Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) taking over as showrunner as Moffat exited due to personal reasons.

The series, which became Showtime’s top-rated debut season ever, follows Michael Desiato (Cranston), a prominent New Orleans judge whose teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) kills another teenager in an accidental hit-and-run collision. After discovering the boy Adam killed was the son of a mafia kingpin, Michael decides to protect his son, leading to a dangerous game of lies, secrets, and life-altering choices.

Back in July, Cranston stated that the second season would be the show’s last. “I am preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” he told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Season 2 also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., plus guest stars Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale, and Amy Landecker.

Cranston also serves as an executive producer alongside James Degus, Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Hartstone, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, and Danna Stern. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions.

