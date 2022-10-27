‘True Detective’ Season 4: Jodie Foster Mystery Adds Trio to Cast

Martin Holmes
Comments
Isabella Star Lablanc, Joel D. Montgrand Aka Niviana
Instagram

True Detective

 More

HBO‘s anthology crime series True Detective has added three new cast members to its upcoming fourth season, which is subtitled Night Country and the first not to be helmed by series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabella Star Lablanc (Long Slow Exhale), Joel D. Montgrand (Legends of Tomorrow), and newcomer Aka Niviâna will join Season 4, which will be directed and run by Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid).

The trio of actors joins a cast that already includes Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively, who set out to solve a case after six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Alaska vanish without a trace. As the pair investigate, they must confront the darkness within themselves and dig for the haunting truths buried beneath the eternal ice.

Niviâna is set to play Navarro’s sister Julia, who is battling demons both in her history and in her mind, while Lablanc plays Leah, Danvers’ stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity. Montgrand, meanwhile, will portray Eddie Qavvik, Navarro’s love interest and a local musher with deep connections in Ennis, Alaska.

In addition, the cast for Season 4 also features John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe.

HBO Max's Arkham Asylum Series Recruits Antonio Campos as Showrunner
Related

HBO Max's Arkham Asylum Series Recruits Antonio Campos as Showrunner

Lablanc is best known for playing Elfrina in the short-lived Spectrum Originals women’s basketball drama Long Slow Exhale and is also set to appear in Paramount+’s upcoming Pet Sematary prequel. Montgrand has featured in small roles in several TV series, including Supernatural, iZombie, and Altered Carbon, and will next be seen in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Meanwhile, True Detective will mark the on-screen debut of Niviâna, who is a writer, poet, and climate activist in her home country of Greenland.

True Detective: Night Country, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO

True Detective - HBO

True Detective where to stream

True Detective

Aka Niviâna

Jodie Foster

Joel Montgrand

Kali Reis

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Married at First Sight' Season 15 Justin and Alexis
1
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Reveal Decision Day Choices
'Married at First Sight' Season 15 stars Nate and Stacia
2
‘MAFS’: Stacia Lists Issues With Nate in Decision Day First Look
Grace Van Patten in 'Tell Me Lies'
3
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten on ‘Gutting’ Finale Shocker
Survivor Season 43 Episode 6 Merge
4
‘Survivor’ 43’s Worst Social Player Cuts Merge Dream Short
Beetle and Kermit in 'The Masked Singer'
5
Beetle ‘Wasn’t Amazed’ He Was Guessed on ‘The Masked Singer’