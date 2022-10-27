‘True Detective’ Season 4: Jodie Foster Mystery Adds Trio to Cast

HBO‘s anthology crime series True Detective has added three new cast members to its upcoming fourth season, which is subtitled Night Country and the first not to be helmed by series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabella Star Lablanc (Long Slow Exhale), Joel D. Montgrand (Legends of Tomorrow), and newcomer Aka Niviâna will join Season 4, which will be directed and run by Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid).

The trio of actors joins a cast that already includes Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively, who set out to solve a case after six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Alaska vanish without a trace. As the pair investigate, they must confront the darkness within themselves and dig for the haunting truths buried beneath the eternal ice.

Niviâna is set to play Navarro’s sister Julia, who is battling demons both in her history and in her mind, while Lablanc plays Leah, Danvers’ stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity. Montgrand, meanwhile, will portray Eddie Qavvik, Navarro’s love interest and a local musher with deep connections in Ennis, Alaska.

In addition, the cast for Season 4 also features John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe.

Lablanc is best known for playing Elfrina in the short-lived Spectrum Originals women’s basketball drama Long Slow Exhale and is also set to appear in Paramount+’s upcoming Pet Sematary prequel. Montgrand has featured in small roles in several TV series, including Supernatural, iZombie, and Altered Carbon, and will next be seen in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Meanwhile, True Detective will mark the on-screen debut of Niviâna, who is a writer, poet, and climate activist in her home country of Greenland.

True Detective: Night Country, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO