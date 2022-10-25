HBO Max’s Arkham Asylum Series Recruits Antonio Campos as Showrunner

The as-yet-to-be-titled Arkham Asylum series at HBO Max has added Antonio Campos as showrunner.

According to Variety, sources say that Campos will direct and serve as showrunner/executive producer on The Batman spinoff series. Most recently, Campos was the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on HBO‘s The Staircase.

The Staircase, an eight-episode limited series, was inspired by the true story of the case of North Carolina author Michael Peterson who was accused of pushing his wife Kathleen down the stairs in their sprawling mansion in Durham in December of 2001. Campos also served as executive producer on Season 2 of The Sinner for the USA Network.

There is no series description for the Arkham Asylum project as of yet, but in March of this year Variety reported that The Batman director Matt Reeves had this to say about the series, “We’ve actually now [moved] more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie and some of the characters and their origins… almost leaning into the idea of… it’s like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham.”

The Batman spinoff series The Penguin, featuring Colin Farrell‘s iteration of Oswald Cobblepot is already well underway at the streamer. The actor even recently revealed details about what fans can expect from the opening episode. With Campos attached to this latest project, it’s sure to bring more to the world introduced in Reeves’ first Batman film featuring Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

Stay tuned for more on the Arkham Asylum series as The Batman world continues to take shape at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.