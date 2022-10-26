Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

It’s Muppets Night on The Masked Singer, so prepare for an overload of cuteness! But it’s not all about the Muppets. There are still celebrities to unmask, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of a guess from Ken Jeong in the October 26 episode that doesn’t have everyone going “No, Ken!”

So who does Jeong think Beetle is? “I was hearing like the Blues Brother clue and I was thinking Dan Aykroyd, then I was thinking like Jeff Goldblum because he was in Independence Day, but then I’m thinking this could be Mike Myers,” he shares. Watch the clip above to see Jeong’s reasoning and which panelists like his guess.

Host Nick Cannon and panelists Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are joined by the Muppets for this special themed episode. Miss Piggy is the guest panelist, Kermit performs, and Fozzie Bear is the backstage correspondent.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, eight Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first group saw Harp move on, and among the unmasked celebrities were William Shatner’s Knight, Eric Idle‘s Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick’s Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham’s Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan’s Panther, The Brady Bunch‘s Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, and Daymond John’s Fortune Teller.

Then “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night” — after a delay — kicked off the second group. Robo Girl moved on and will be performing on Muppets Night along with Beetle and the Lambs. Unmasked were Mario Cantone‘s Maize and Gloria Gaynor’s Mermaid.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox