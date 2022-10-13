‘The Masked Singer’: When Will ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber Night’ Air After Baseball Delay?

The Masked Singer was supposed to celebrate all things Andrew Lloyd Webber on October 12 — with Webber himself performing and joining the panel (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke). However, postseason baseball changed those plans.

Due to a weather delay, the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLDS game started late, and by the time it ended, The Masked Singer was pushed. Now, the “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night” episode will air on Wednesday, October 19 in the usual 8/7c time slot, TV Insider has confirmed.

One of Season 8’s themed episodes, this one will see the masked celebrity singers — Maize, Mermaid, and Robo Girl — performing songs from Webber’s legendary music catalog, including The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar. As has been the case this season, two contestants will be eliminated and unmasked, with one moving on to the following week.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, eight Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first group saw Harp move on, and among the unmasked celebrities were William Shatner’s Knight, Eric Idle‘s Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick’s Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham’s Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan’s Panther, The Brady Bunch‘s Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, and Daymond John’s Fortune Teller.

