‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: See the Celebrity Contestants Unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 8
Fox

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 8, Episode 1, “A Royal Season Premiere.”]

Everyone’s favorite guessing game is back as The Masked Singer returns to Fox with its eighth season and a new collection of celebrities performing in costumes.

Back on the panel are Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, who are putting their best guesses forward in order to uncover the performers in front of them. Moderating the interactions is series host Nick Cannon, who hears all the clues from the first four competitors of the season in the premiere episode.

Unlike in past seasons, this latest chapter is kicking off with a twist as each week, more than one singer will be unmasked, leaving one competitor to carry onto the next round. Starting things off in Week 1 are Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird, and Knight.

Below, we’re revealing the songs, guesses, and identities of the competitors who have appeared so far on the series, and we want to hear what your best guesses are about the singers who have yet to be unmasked in the comments section.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox

*SPOILERS BELOW

The Masked Singer Season 8 Harp
Fox

Harp

Songs: P!ink‘s “Perfect”

Clues: This competitor revealed that they auditioned for the biggest show in the world but after being rejected, they landed the opportunity of a lifetime. They’ve won awards for music, acting, and comedy.

Identity: Early guesses from the judges include Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, and Jennifer Hudson, but Harp’s identity remains a mystery for now.

The Masked Singer Season 8 William Shatner
Fox

Knight

Song: Fred Astaire’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz”

Clues: This Shakespearean-trained actor has appeared in movies and on television, with a particular focus on space and a detective badge hint. Knight noted that they’d worked with George Lucas before and was known for throwing a chair or two.

Identity: Among the judge’s guesses were David Hasselhoff, William Shatner, Jerry Springer, Weird Al, and John Lithgow. Ultimately, one of those guesses proved to be true when William Shatner revealed he was the celebrity under the mask.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Hedgehog
Fox

Hedgehog

Song: The Beatles’ “Love Me Do”

Clues: Quickly identifying themself as a Brit, Hedgehog shared clues that included they once appeared naked in Playboy, as well as a tease that they were part of one of the biggest groups and have both cult and celebrity fans. They also hinted at a laugh with the Queen, suggesting a comedy background.

Identity: When it came to guessing, the judges threw names like Ringo Starr, Elton John, Bill Nighy, Eric Idle, and John Cleese out. In the end, one of those initial guesses was right as the Monty Python star Eric Idle was behind the disguise.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Hummingbird
Fox

Hummingbird

Song: Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be”

Clues: This competitor revealed that they have competition in their DNA, teasing ties to Shaq, a patriotic team, football, and Super Bowl domination. They also teased that their silver awards don’t necessarily mean second-place prizes.

Identity: The judges had a few ideas in mind upon making initial guesses which included Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Rob Thomas, and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. Only time will tell who is under the mask as their identity will be revealed in the next episode.

