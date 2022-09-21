‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: See the Celebrity Contestants Unmasked

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 8, Episode 1, “A Royal Season Premiere.”]

Everyone’s favorite guessing game is back as The Masked Singer returns to Fox with its eighth season and a new collection of celebrities performing in costumes.

Back on the panel are Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, who are putting their best guesses forward in order to uncover the performers in front of them. Moderating the interactions is series host Nick Cannon, who hears all the clues from the first four competitors of the season in the premiere episode.

Unlike in past seasons, this latest chapter is kicking off with a twist as each week, more than one singer will be unmasked, leaving one competitor to carry onto the next round. Starting things off in Week 1 are Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird, and Knight.

Below, we’re revealing the songs, guesses, and identities of the competitors who have appeared so far on the series, and we want to hear what your best guesses are about the singers who have yet to be unmasked in the comments section.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox

*SPOILERS BELOW