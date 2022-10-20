Tony Danza Joins Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ for Season 3

Just days after Tony Danza joined And Just Like That… on HBO Max, the Who’s The Boss icon has been cast in another premium cable series.

Danza will join Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan in Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor will make his first appearance in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday, October 23.

“Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the Godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price,” Deadline reports.

As the Starz logline reads, “Set in the early 1990s, the third series in the Power universe follows the origin story of fan-favorite Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) and his journey into the criminal world through his ruthless, drug-dealing mother Raquel (Patina Miller). The second season will see the mother and son growing distant as Raquel gains control over the city’s drug trade and Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently filming in New York. Danza, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, got his big break playing a cab driver and amateur boxer on the TV series Taxi. He later starred in Who’s The Boss and a revival co-starring Allyssa Milano is currently in the works. In early 2022, he guest starred as Lieutenant Raymond Moretti in an episode of Blue Bloods.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Sundays, Starz