'Who's the Boss?' Revival in the Works With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano

Ready for the revival of another beloved comedy?

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will be back as Tony Micelli and his daughter, Samantha, in a Who's the Boss? revival currently in the works at Sony Pictures Television, Deadline reports.

The original series ran for eight seasons, from 1984-1992, on ABC, following Danza's character, a former major league baseball player who became the live-in housekeeper for Judith Light's advertising executive, Angela Robinson Bower. There's "hope" that Light and Danny Pintauro, who played her character's son Jonathan, will be part of the revival.

The revival is set to pick up 30 years later and continue to explore the father/daughter relationship of the Micellis. Samantha "is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in," according to the description, and it "will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020."

"We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today," Milano wrote on Instagram as she confirmed the news. "Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Set to serve as executive producers on the revival are Norman Lear, his producing partner, Brent Miller of ACT III Productions, Dan Farah of Farah Films, Danza, and Milano.