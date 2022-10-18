Tony Danza has been cast in And Just Like That… Season 2 at HBO Max. The actor will play himself in a recurring role as a cast member on Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) sitcom.

In Season 1, Che left for Los Angeles to develop a sitcom about their family. In the upcoming season Danza get casts as Che’s father in the sitcom, according to Deadline. Danza was previously referenced in the show when the comedian told Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”

Che said the sitcom’s future was bright in the And Just Like That… Season 1 finale. “The studio is really excited,” they said. “They think I’m the new Roseanne, but, you know, the good one from the ‘80s.”

More to look forward to in And Just Like That… Season 2: John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw. Corbett will reportedly have a “substantial, multi-episode arc” that reunites him with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. (Check out our best guesses for how Aidan will return here.)

Production on the HBO Max Sex and the City spinoff began in September. Parker and Ramirez both teased the return of the show by sharing photos of their scripts for the Season 2 premiere and a document that said “social media guidelines.” Clearly, keeping the internet spoiler-free is rule No. 1.

Danza will soon be seen with Alyssa Milano in the Who’s the Boss sequel series, which he is executive producing for Amazon Freevee, and the Hulu film Darby Harper Wants You To Know, premiering in December. He’s currently touring his live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories.

And Just Like That…, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max