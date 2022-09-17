50 Cent Ends Deal With Starz, Says ‘No Hard Feelings’ Towards Network

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television has been a huge money-maker and game-changer for the Starz network, but in an Instagram post over the weekend, the rapper and mogul announced his deal with the cabler is done.

“Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the Year. No one from music culture has had success in Television production. I have 25 shows now and I’ve made some big deals away from TV. I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow.”

50 created the Power franchise, which has spun-off into PowerBook II: Ghost, PowerBook III: Raising Kanan, and Powerbook IV: Force and BMF. According to Deadline, Jackson is believed to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television, whose current slate includes 25 series in production and projects in development.

In a subsequent post, Fifty excitedly posted:

“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content and deciding where and how I do it moving forward,” and then later posted, “Starz deal done. We had nothing but success so no hard feelings. I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.”

50 Cent had been engaged in a four-year deal with the Lionsgate-owned premium cable banner. Starz has yet to comment on his exit.

Jackson is now involved in artist and talent management, record, television, and film production, footwear, apparel, fragrances, liquor, video games, mobile apps, book publishing, headphones, health drinks, and dietary supplements. Considering all these other business ventures and his 25 shows in development, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be taking a break any time soon. Maybe it would be a good idea to invest in a mattress company because it sounds like he has zero time to sleep.