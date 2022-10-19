‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Temuera Morrison Joins Jason Momoa in ‘Chief Of War’

Apple TV+’s limited series Chief Of War has added Temuera Morrison to its cast.

Jason Momoa co-writes (alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett), executive produces, and stars in the limited series telling the history of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

According to Deadline, Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui. The New Zealand actor most recently starred as the titular character in The Book of Boba Fett, Disney+’s The Mandalorian spinoff, the latter on which he originated the character.

This will be Momoa’s first time writing for a TV series. He wrote, directed, and headlined the feature film Road to Paloma, in which he played a Native American fleeing from the law. He also helped contribute to the upcoming story of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa recently starred as Baba Voss in See for Apple+. In addition to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, he will be joining the Fast and The Furious franchise.

