Jason Momoa to Write and Star in Apple TV+ Hawaiian History Drama Series

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is developing an eight-episode drama series for Apple TV+ about the unification and colonization of Hawaii.

According to Variety, the series, titled Chief of War, will be told from an indigenous point of view. Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, is set to star in, write, and executive produce. He will co-write alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who also serves as exec producer with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung.

It marks the second series at Apple for Momoa, who currently stars in the post-apocalyptic drama See. The series premiered on November 1, 2019, and finished airing its second season on October 15, 2021. It was renewed for a third season in June 2021, with filming having already started in May of that same year.

Chief of War will be the first time Momoa has written for television, though he has experience penning various feature films. He co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2014 thriller Road to Paloma and co-wrote the 2018 film Braven with Pa’a Sibbett. He once again collaborated with Pa’a Sibbett on the story for the upcoming feature, The Last Manhunt.

Momoa is perhaps most known for portraying Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, leading the eponymous 2018 film and its upcoming 2023 sequel. His TV credits include Ronon Dex on the Syfy science fiction series Stargate Atlantis, Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and Declan Harp on the Discovery Channel historical drama Frontier. He most recently played Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune.

Earlier this year, the Hawaii-born actor lent his voice to a public service announcement urging people to care for nature in Hawaii and be mindful of invasive species.