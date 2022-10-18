Selma Blair on Withdrawing from ‘DWTS’: ‘My Heart Is Broken in the Best Way’

Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions) defied expectations when she joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opted to leave the dance competition reality series in its 5th week, citing concerns for her health.

After the announcement was made on last night’s show, she and dance pro Sasha Farber took to the dance floor for one final twirl. They danced a waltz, earning a standing ovation and a score of four 10s from judges Carrie Anna Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Hough told TV Insider after the show that the scores, while understandably sentimental, were ultimately earned as they were based on the duo’s performance.

TV Insider was in the mix when a small group of reporters talked to Blair and Farber after the live streaming ended. Here are the highlights from the couple’s exit interview.

On what Blair learned about herself by participating in this show

“I learned that I can do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore. I learned from passion and hoping that you could feel as beautiful as the people you’re watching. For me, there’s never any despair or comparison when you’re with a crowd like this – these celebrities and pros. I’m so proud of this show and production for welcoming a couple of us where there’s an extra challenge…we just prove ourselves in different ways. This was a really emotional night for me. It was filled with so much love. The love I feel is really returned.”

On how Blair felt hearing Derek Hough say her 10s were earned

“Well, It always feels good. I’ve had a life where I’ve been very critical of myself. I have to put that in perspective. I’ve been hard on myself [for] my whole life…I don’t mean this selfishly but I’m a better human for other people [now]. You’re always challenged when you move your body whether you have some ability or chronic illness or not…to see how everyone here is shining with grace makes me feel so proud again.”

On if we might see the partners return to dance in the season finale

Blair: “I hope. I had high hopes. I want to do this and then, this… Sasha’s like, ‘Hey, lady…’”

Farber: “We have to look after her health, her body. That’s priority No. 1. I’d ask her if something hurts. She’d say, ‘No, I’m great.’ She doesn’t always feel her injuries [because of the MS].”

Blair: “It’s hard to say, ‘I have to take care of myself’ because in this moment, I feel good. You want the dessert. You want to eat it!”

On what it was like for Farber and Blair to work together

Farber: “There aren’t enough words to say how proud I am of Selma. She’s a true inspiration. She’s not only inspired me but so many. There’s nothing that this lady can’t do. She’s an incredible mother, an amazing, iconic actress, and a phenomenal dancer. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Blair: “Sasha is such a nurturer and dancer and performer and a man. It’s so lovely. It’s really a big deal. My heart’s broken [but] in the best way.’

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, Disney+

Dancing With the Stars, Special Episode, Tuesday, October 18, 8/7c, Disney+