‘Jeopardy!’ Gives Second Chances, ‘Doc Martin’s Final Season, Leaping to the Wild West, ‘Vow’ Goes to Court
Jeopardy! stages its first-ever Second Chance tournament, giving promising players another shot at the big time. The beloved British dramedy Doc Martin begins streaming its 10th and final season. Quantum Leap sends its time traveler to a late-1800s frontier town. HBO’s docuseries The Vow returns for a six-part conclusion, following the trial of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.
Jeopardy!
It’s a frequent occurrence while watching Jeopardy!, to wonder what might have been when a talented player comes up short at the end. (This was especially true during the long run of super champs like James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.) For the first time, the quiz show is giving promising players another shot with a Second Chance tournament. For the next two weeks, 18 contestants return, with three semifinal games leading to a two-day final each week. Both winners of the mini-tournaments will earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions, which begins Oct. 31.
Doc Martin
One of Britain’s most fondly regarded series returns for its 10th and final season, jumping ahead a year with gruff but lovable Dr. Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes) wondering if he made the right call by stepping down as the town GP in Portwenn. Now it’s all about “Doc Louisa,” his wife (Caroline Catz), who’s busy seeing patients as a child counselor. Martin’s existential crisis flares up again when the mother of one of Louisa’s patients is clearly in need of medical attention but refuses to let Martin check her out. In a second episode, Louisa hopes to buy her childhood dream home when it comes up for sale—but is it haunted?
Quantum Leap
It’s high noon for that Quantum Leap-er Ben (Raymond Lee) when he once again jumps outside the parameters of his own lifetime, landing in the frontier town of Salvation in 1898. Let’s hope he studied up on his Gary Cooper moves, because his new task involves taking on a deadly outlaw. Back in the real world, a senator starts poking around QL HQ, asking pesky questions about the program.
The Vow
The docuseries about one of the country’s most notorious cults returns for a second season of six episodes, with the focus on the federal trial of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere on charges of racketeering, human trafficking, sex offenses and fraud. The new series opens with the prosecution and defense gearing up for the trial, and co-founder Nancy Salzman, under house arrest, giving an exclusive interview to the filmmakers.
Inside Monday TV:
- Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat (8/7c, Food Network, streaming on discovery+): Four fan favorites from last season’s KBC return for a special where their challenge is to create a “Halloween Mask Pie” from ingredients they collect while trick-or-treating. Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan are the hosts.
- 9-1-1 (8/7c, Fox): Home invasion storyline No. 1: Athena (Angela Bassett) is on the scene when the same house makes two home-invasion emergency calls within a few hours.
- NCIS (9/8c, CBS): Home invasion storyline No. 2: Parker (Gary Cole) makes moves to protect Vance (Rocky Carroll) after the NCIS Director’s home is invaded. On a lighter note, everyone’s picking up on the romantic sparks between Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Medical Examiner Jimmy (Brian Dietzen).
- Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March (9/8c, PBS): Sandra Oh narrates a documentary recounting the March 2021 mass shooting in Atlanta that claimed eight lives, including six Asian women at three spas. The tragic event galvanized Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to speak out and rise up against a tide of violence against AAPI citizens. Followed by the POV film An Act of Worship (10/9c), which surveys 30 years of Islamophobia impacting the lives of Muslim Americans.
- The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): Yes, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) saved her life, but as we learned at the end of last week’s episode, Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) blames him for her paralysis. And she’s not going to rest until she learns what really happened in the OR.