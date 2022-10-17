‘Jeopardy!’ Gives Second Chances, ‘Doc Martin’s Final Season, Leaping to the Wild West, ‘Vow’ Goes to Court

Jeopardy! stages its first-ever Second Chance tournament, giving promising players another shot at the big time. The beloved British dramedy Doc Martin begins streaming its 10th and final season. Quantum Leap sends its time traveler to a late-1800s frontier town. HBO’s docuseries The Vow returns for a six-part conclusion, following the trial of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

Jeopardy!

It’s a frequent occurrence while watching Jeopardy!, to wonder what might have been when a talented player comes up short at the end. (This was especially true during the long run of super champs like James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.) For the first time, the quiz show is giving promising players another shot with a Second Chance tournament. For the next two weeks, 18 contestants return, with three semifinal games leading to a two-day final each week. Both winners of the mini-tournaments will earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions, which begins Oct. 31.

Neil Genower/Acorn TV

Doc Martin

Season Premiere

One of Britain’s most fondly regarded series returns for its 10th and final season, jumping ahead a year with gruff but lovable Dr. Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes) wondering if he made the right call by stepping down as the town GP in Portwenn. Now it’s all about “Doc Louisa,” his wife (Caroline Catz), who’s busy seeing patients as a child counselor. Martin’s existential crisis flares up again when the mother of one of Louisa’s patients is clearly in need of medical attention but refuses to let Martin check her out. In a second episode, Louisa hopes to buy her childhood dream home when it comes up for sale—but is it haunted?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Quantum Leap

10/9c

It’s high noon for that Quantum Leap-er Ben (Raymond Lee) when he once again jumps outside the parameters of his own lifetime, landing in the frontier town of Salvation in 1898. Let’s hope he studied up on his Gary Cooper moves, because his new task involves taking on a deadly outlaw. Back in the real world, a senator starts poking around QL HQ, asking pesky questions about the program.

HBO

The Vow

Season Premiere 9/8c

The docuseries about one of the country’s most notorious cults returns for a second season of six episodes, with the focus on the federal trial of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere on charges of racketeering, human trafficking, sex offenses and fraud. The new series opens with the prosecution and defense gearing up for the trial, and co-founder Nancy Salzman, under house arrest, giving an exclusive interview to the filmmakers.

