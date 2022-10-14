‘Bupkis’: See Pete Davidson & Joe Pesci on Set of Peacock Comedy (PHOTO)

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for a look at Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci in Pete Davidson’s new Peacock comedy since his casting was announced in August, the wait is over. The streaming service has released the first photo of Davidson and Pesci on set of Bupkis as part of the announcement of production beginning. You can check out the photo above.

Bupkis is a half-hour live action comedy about a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. Pesci plays Davidson’s grandfather. Joining them in the cast is Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother.

See Also 12 Best Shows Created by 'SNL' Alumni From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to '30 Rock' to 'Barry,' these shows share a connection to Studio 8H.

In addition to starring in Bupkis, Davidson serves as a writer and executive producer. Showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus are also writers. Joining them as executive producers are Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Bupkis was ordered straight to series in April (ahead of Davidson exiting Saturday Night Live). “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement at the time. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

Bupkis, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock