‘Bupkis’: Pete Davidson Comedy Fictionalizing His Life Gets Peacock Series Order

Peacock has acquired Pete Davidson‘s Bupkis in a “highly competitive situation,” giving it a straight-to-series order, the streaming service announced April 27. The comedy will fictionalize the Saturday Night Live actor’s life, and Davidson will write, executive produce, and star in the series.

Bupkis is a heightened version of the comedian’s real life combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from Davidson’s “unfiltered and completely original worldview.” Each episode will be 30 minutes long and will show Davidson navigating fame. Lorne Michaels also executive produces the series along with Davidson’s King of Staten Island cohorts Dave Sirus and Judah Miller (Crashing), who serve as writers.

Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David executive produce for Michaels’s Broadway Video. The series is developed by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising, and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television.”

Bupkis was first announced in March. While plot details are largely being kept secret, Deadline reported at the time that the series will be similar in feel to Larry David‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm. No other casting or release date announcements for Bupkis have been made.

Davidson has largely been absent from the current season of Saturday Night Live as he films Miramax’s horror thriller The Home. He returned to the sketch comedy series in the “Short-A** Movies” digital short in the April 2 episode.

Bupkis, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock