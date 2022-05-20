‘Saturday Night Live’: Will Pete Davidson Leave After Season 47?

Saturday Night Live may be losing one of its longtime cast members after just one more episode.

Pete Davidson is reportedly “expected to leave” the late-night sketch comedy series following the May 21 Season 47 finale, according to Variety. Davidson first appeared, as a featured player, on SNL in 2014 in the show’s 40th season. Among his more well-known characters over the years is his recurring one of Chad. As of late, Davidson has been appearing in pre-taped sketches.

Since joining Saturday Night Live, he’s been seen in a host of TV shows including The Rookie, The Freak Brothers, The Guest Book, and Hit Job. He’s also starred in films such as The Suicide Squad, The King of Staten Island, and Set It Up.

If Davidson does in fact leave Saturday Night Live after the current season, he’s not leaving the NBCUniversal family and he’ll be continuing to work with Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video (which produces SNL) on the new comedy series Bupkis for Peacock. The half-hour live-action comedy is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life” and it “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” Edie Falco has been cast to play the fictional Pete’s mother. In addition to starring, Davidson will also write and executive produce with showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. Andrew Singer and Erin David will also executive produce.

Saturday Night Live is wrapping up its 47th season on May 21 with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. In addition to Davidson, the Season 47 cast includes Aristotle Athari, Colin Jost, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, James Austin Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Punkie Johnson.