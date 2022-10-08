‘Needy’ Colin Farrell Crashes Costar Brendan Gleeson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue (VIDEO)

It’s all fun and games until a Saturday Night Live host breaks out a mandolin mid-monologue. But no, Brendan Gleeson knows his way around the mandolin strings, as he demonstrated while hosting SNL on Saturday, October 8. And he even sang a ditty with Colin Farrell when Farrell — Gleeson’s costar in the new movie The Banshees of Inisherin — crashed his opening monologue.

After telling charming stories from his “weird and wonderful” life in Ireland, Gleeson told the SNLaudience that Farrell also falls into the weird-and-wonderful category. “We worked together on In Bruges, and we just got back together for a new film, The Banshees of Inisherin. And funny enough, it’s about two fellows who fall out because one of them’s a little too needy. And I mean, I love Colin, but the story’s not too far from the truth.”

That’s when Farrell emerged from the wings of Studio 8H — with a ridiculous mustache that, mercifully, turned out to be fake. And Farrell said he had a question — a normal question, not a needy question — for his collaborator.

“Who’s your most favorite co-star you’ve ever worked with?” Farrell asked.

“Paddington Bear,” Gleeson deadpanned, referring to his role in the 2017 film Paddington 2.

“OK, but who’s your favorite human costar, who’s Irish and he’s about 46, and his name begins with C?”

“Cillian Murphy,” Gleeson replied. (Murphy and Gleeson have appeared together in six films already, including 2002’s 28 Days Later…, 2003’s Cold Mountain, and 2015’s In the Heart of the Sea. And yes, Murphy and Farrell are both 46 — they’re actually just six days apart in age.)

“Yeah, you’re right,” Farrell conceded. “He’s quote good, actually.”

Saturday’s SNL episode marked Gleeson’s first time on the long-running NBC sketch-comedy show; Farrell hosted the show in 2004.

