‘SNL’: What Do You Think of the New Cast? (POLL)

Saturday Night Live‘s entering a new era as the long-running NBC sketch comedy series welcomes several new cast members to its ensemble in the wake of a mass exodus.

Ahead of Season 48’s debut, it was announced the cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Redd, and Aristotle Athari wouldn’t be returning after appearing in Season 47. Instead, Season 48 made way for four new cast members.

Just ahead of the October 1 premiere, NBC revealed fresh faces Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker would join the show. Appearing alongside host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar, Hernandez, Kearney, Longfellow, and Walker have officially made their SNL debut. So, how was their introduction?

Anytime new stars join the mix, there’s a shift in the onscreen dynamic, but it was particularly noticeable with the introduction of several new faces and the absence of some of the show’s most familiar cast members of years past. Whether it was the cold open or the subsequent sketches, fans are sure to have thoughts on the matter, which is why we’re asking for readers to weigh in.

What did you think of the new cast members’ introduction to the sketch show, and was it a positive transition between the SNL fans have become comfortable with over the last few years and the new iteration that we’ll be proceeding with? Let us know your thoughts in the poll, and sound off in the comments section.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC