When Teen Wolf returns for the upcoming Paramount+ film, some things change — “Scott McCall has a buzzed head!” Tyler Posey excitedly exclaimed to TV Insider of his werewolf — while others do not (the cast is still a family and feels the love from fans).

Posey, along with fellow returning star Tyler Hoechlin (who plays Derek Hale) and creator Jeff Davis sat down with Andrea Towers in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine video suite, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to discuss returning to Beacon Hills for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

So why was now the right time to jump back into this world? “The studio wanted it,” Davis admitted, with Posey adding, “I wouldn’t stop bugging him about it.” The truth is that it’s something all three always wanted to do; it was just a matter of when and finding the right story. And for Davis, who did have the option of not writing the script, that part was easy. “I’m like, ‘I’m writing this. Nobody else is writing this,'” he stated. “That’s always fun to do, to see where are [the characters now] now and to create a story off of that.”

It’s also a matter of when are the characters now, with the movie taking place in the year 2026, which means that once again, Posey is not the same age as his character. In fact, Scott is older than he is! As for Derek’s age, “I still don’t know how old my character is,” Hoechlin revealed, with Posey chiming in with, “he’s a timeless beauty.” We do know that Derek’s son, played by Vince Mattis, is 15.

Returning to the characters they first played on the MTV series that ran six seasons from 2011 to 2017 also meant journeying back to San Diego for Comic-Con. That “was our biggest thing that we looked forward to as a cast,” said Posey. “We would take the train down, we would party and hang out on the train and the second we got here it was just this endless vacation for us. So the fact we can be here again is another thing that’s just serendipitous and a landmark for us and very happy to be back.”

Watch the video above to see Posey, Hoechlin, and Davis tease returning characters for Teen Wolf: The Movie and discuss the “incredible” feeling of being back at SDCC with fans cheering for them again. Get ready to start howling because another wild ride is about to begin for the wolves.

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Premiere, TBA, Paramount+