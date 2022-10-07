Get ready to howl soon!

Paramount+ announced at New York Comic Con that Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is bringing back many members of the original series cast, will premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (in the U.S. and Canada, with it dropping the following day in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia). The streaming service also unveiled a sneak peek of the film (which you can watch below) during the joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel.

Eli’s got bigger problems than lacrosse if he’s going to follow in Derek’s footsteps. Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming on @ParamountPlus January 26, 2023. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/pnCBtYR9CY — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) October 7, 2022

As you can see in the clip above, just as Derek’s (Tyler Hoechlin) encouraging his son Eli (Vince Mattis ) that he can help the lacrosse team win, they come under attack. Derek tells Eli to run before facing off with the hunter … who, to his surprise, is Allison (Crystal Reed)! Watch the clip to see the two facing off — and who seems to be coming out on top.

The NYCC panel included writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Reed, Colton Haynes (Jackson), Mattis, Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).

In the upcoming film, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The film also stars Orny Adams (Coach), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Deaton), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), and Nobi Nakanishi (Deputy Ishida).

Watch the full clip above and sound off on your thoughts down below!

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Premiere, Thursday, January 26, 2023, Paramount+