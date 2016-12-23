‘Grimm’: Season 6 Opens With Nick and Renard Face to Face (VIDEO)

Michael Logan
Grimm - Season 6 - David Giuntoli
Allyson Riggs/NBC
Grimm -- "Fugitive" Episode 601 -- Pictured: David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt -- (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC)

Grimm

Why would you kill your boss in order to save the life of your sworn enemy? When the Grimm returns for its sixth and final season January 6, it will pick up right where the Season 5 finale left off—with Capt. Sean Renard (Sasha Roiz) wondering what the hell made him rescue his arch-nemesis Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) by stabbing Black Claw supervillain Conrad Bonaparte (Shaun Toub) through the gut with a sword.

The premiere is titled “Unexplained Deaths” and TV Insider has an exclusive preview of the first deliriously wonderful moments! Check it out:

Grimm, Season premiere, Friday, Jan. 6, 8/7c, NBC

