Russell Hornsby Reminisces About ‘Grimm’ 10 Years After Its Premiere

Russell Hornsby has acquired impressive credits over his more than 20-year acting career. But it’s the BMF star’s turn as dedicated Detective Hank Griffin from NBC’s fantastical hit Grimm that holds a special place in fans’ hearts. Although the show’s run ended in 2017, Hornsby comes in contact with cast members here and there. He even appeared alongside Claire Coffee (Adalind Schade) in the short-lived Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

“It would be great to have some kind of big cast reunion to share stories at a Comic-Con or something like that,” Hornsby said. “I still talk to David [Giuntoli], Sasha [Roiz], everybody here and there. We get together depending on where we are for drinks or a birthday party. Six years is a long time to work with someone in this business, so you do become a family. No matter where someone is or how long time goes on, they will always be family and have a special place in my heart.”

Grimm recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary since first hitting the airwaves. In the age of reboots and revivals combined with the explosion of streaming services such as Peacock, many on social media are clamoring for a fairy tale return. The spinoff in development from 2018 centering on a female Grimm and carrying on the mythology never moved forward. Regardless of what happens in the future, Hornsby is satisfied with his happily ever after.

“We did 123 episodes. I don’t think there is much story left to tell after more than 100 episodes,” Hornsby said. “I think the legacy is strong. It still plays strong in America and overseas. I’ll go all over the world and people recognize me from Grimm. That’s a wonderful legacy to leave. Old and young still love it. I have nothing but respect for that and the time I spent. Six years of my life were spent in Portland, Oregon in the freezing cold and rain in that forest. People still have many episodes to go back and watch.”

Hornsby may have put his days of investigating Wesen behind him, but the memories of what he felt every day on set clearly remain.

“Everyone came to work with a joy in their heart and an elevated spirit,” he recalled. “I like to think of actors living in Never Never Land. We’re at a time in our lives where we were in our early to mid-30s and had an innocence about us.

“We found the opportunity of being on a regular series, having a consistent job, and making money. Some of us were married. Not many had kids yet. We could just have fun and work. It was a playground. We were still kids having fun, laughing. It was before the real responsibility of being an adult in our lives. It was pure innocence. That is what I want to hold on to.”