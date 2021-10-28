‘Grimm’ Turns 10: Where Are the Stars Now?

The TV landscape got a lot more Grimm ten years ago, as NBC introduced a police procedural with a fantastical twist. In the world of Grimm, fairy-tale creatures exist, meaning Detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) doesn’t just keep law and order for Portland’s human population.

Six and a half million viewers tuned in to Grimm’s debut on October 28, 2011, giving the show the best non-sports Friday ratings of the year to date. And Grimm would go on for six seasons, inspiring webisodes, comics, and novels along the way.

Now that Grimm is turning 10, check in with the main cast’s recent work in the photo gallery below…