‘Grimm’ Turns 10: Where Are the Stars Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Grimm Cast
Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The TV landscape got a lot more Grimm ten years ago, as NBC introduced a police procedural with a fantastical twist. In the world of Grimm, fairy-tale creatures exist, meaning Detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) doesn’t just keep law and order for Portland’s human population.

Six and a half million viewers tuned in to Grimm’s debut on October 28, 2011, giving the show the best non-sports Friday ratings of the year to date. And Grimm would go on for six seasons, inspiring webisodes, comics, and novels along the way.

Now that Grimm is turning 10, check in with the main cast’s recent work in the photo gallery below…

Escape Into New Worlds With These 11 Sci-Fi & Fantasy TV ShowsSee Also

Escape Into New Worlds With These 11 Sci-Fi & Fantasy TV Shows

From 'Buffy' to 'Firefly,' from 'The X-Files' to 'Battlestar Galactica,' get sucked into these worlds.

David Giuntoli
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Giuntoli (Nick Burkhardt)

Since 2018, Giuntoli has starred as Eddie Saville in the ABC drama A Million Little Things. In real life, meanwhile, he married Grimm costar Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch in 2017, and the couple welcomed daughter Vivian in 2019.

Russell Hornsby
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Russell Hornsby (Hank Griffin)

Following Grimm, Hornsby had starring roles in Seven Seconds, Proven Innocent, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (appearing alongside Grimm costar Claire Coffee). Now he stars as Charles Flenory in the Starz crime drama BMF.

Elizabeth Tulloch
Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television

Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch (Juliette Silverton)

After appearing as Lois Lane in two Arrowverse crossover events, Tulloch now stars as the intrepid reporter in The CW’s superhero saga Superman & Lois, now headed into its second season.

Silas Weir Mitchell
Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD

Silas Weir Mitchell (Monroe)

Mitchell’s biggest post-Grimm role so far was his starring part in Paradise Lost, opposite Josh Hartnett and Bridget Regan. He played Boyd Suttree in the Spectrum mystery drama.

Sasha Roiz
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Sasha Roiz (Sean Renard)

Roiz headed to the fictional Oval Office after his time on Grimm, recurring as President Monroe Bennett in the CBS sci-fi series Salvation. He also took on long arcs on the TV shows Suits, Departure, and 9-1-1 recently.

Reggie Lee
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Reggie Lee (Drew Wu)

Lee starred as Thomas Choi in Season 2 of the CBS legal drama All Rise. But when OWN renewed the show for a third season, Lee was left off the cast list, perhaps because he’s set to appear in another legal drama: the upcoming Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer.

Bree Turner
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

Bree Turner (Rosalee Calvert)

Turner guest-starred on 9-1-1 after Grimm and took on a two-episode arc on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. And last year, she appeared in the web series Quarantine.

Claire Coffee
Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Claire Coffee (Abalind Shade)

Coffee had a five-episode arc as Kira on S.W.A.T. and appeared as Danielle in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Come December 11, you can catch her co-headlining the ION holiday movie A New Lease on Christmas opposite George Stults.

Grimm - NBC

Grimm where to stream

Grimm

Bree Turner

Claire Coffee

David Giuntoli

Elizabeth Tulloch

Reggie Lee

Russell Hornsby

Sasha Roiz

Silas Weir Mitchell