‘The Idol’ Trailer Dives Deeper Into the Sexy, Sleazy Drama From The Weeknd (VIDEO)

A new trailer for the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol is giving viewers a closer look at the seedy drama from The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

The trailer opens with Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) dancing seductively and then cuts to her escaping the paparazzi while holding hands with Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK. She’s then seen walking to a video shoot where Jane Adams exclaims, “Let’s make the dream happen!”

Then a lot of vaguely NSFW gyrating happens and everyone’s favorite horror movie director Eli Roth says, “I’m worried she’s having another psychotic break.” Lots of F-bombs! Drug use! Sexy people sexy dancing! Dan Levy is seen asking, “Where did he come from?” about The Weekend’s sex cult guru, who is also shown blindfolding the Jocelyn character. And it’s all set to a chopped and screwed version of Donna Summer’s monster hit, “Love to Love You Baby.”

So the premise of the show is basically a super pretty scantily-clad, up-and-coming pop star named Jocelyn starts a hot and heavy psychosexual affair with the aforementioned guru. As with Levinson’s previous HBO series, this is a show we all have to watch when the kids are in bed.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi said upon the show’s order in late 2021. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

Don’t miss the drama for yourself, and stay tuned for details on The Idol‘s arrival at HBO.

The Idol, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO