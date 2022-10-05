‘Inventing Anna’ Subject Anna Sorokin Is Released From Prison

Anna Sorokin, the 31-year-old swindler who was the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna has been released from prison.

According to Bloomberg, the Russian-born scam artist has to remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring, and probably worst of all for someone who did it all for the ‘gram, she has a total ban on all social media.

She has been released from federal prison on a $10,000 bail bond, a year-and-a-half after being arrested by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa in March 2021. When Sorokin was first convicted on eight counts, including theft of services and grand larceny (after she failed to pay bills at New York City’s Beekman, W New York, and Le Parker Meridien hotels), she served just three years of her four-to-12 year sentence before being released on parole for good behavior. And she would have been out too, if not for that meddling visa status!

So what was everyone’s favorite fake German heiress doing behind bars for that very brief sentence? Well, she contracted coronavirus and sued ICE after she claimed jailers refused to give her a booster shot. She took some tailoring classes and culinary arts while in custody, and she held a pop-up art show where she greeted guests via video call from the ICE Orange County detention center. For a meager $10,000 dollars a piece, you could own one of the drawings she created while being detained.

No word yet on what Sorokin’s plans are now that she’s been released, but it seems like we won’t be updated via social media, at least.

