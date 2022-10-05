‘Kung Fu’: Olivia Liang Teases a ‘Darker Nicky’ for Season 3

The hit CW series Kung Fu is set to return for its third season tonight, Wednesday, October 5, and the show’s star Olivia Liang is teasing that things are about to get a lot darker for her character.

Season 3 is expected to up the stakes like never before, as Nicky (Liang) continues to protect her friends and family against the criminal and supernatural threats in San Francisco’s Chinatown. As Nicky struggles with the break-up from her boyfriend Henry (Eddie Liu), she will meet a new vigilante Bo (Ben Levin), who will end up helping Nicky against a new enemy that will see characters forced to make life-changing decisions.

Speaking to CBR.com, Liang said of Season 3, “It feels very mid-20s when you’re in that quarter-life area of living and trying to just figure your life out. I was excited about that, and I really wanted to see dark Nicky. Season 1 was lost and sad Nicky, Season 2 was a lighter Nicky, and with Season 3, I wanted to explore a darker and grayer area for Nicky. And oh, will we see that this season!”

Liang shared a similar tease with ET Online, noting that the third season “gets pretty dark,” though she promised that the show’s humor will remain. “It is just super balanced with the humor and the heart and the stakes and the drama and the action,” she said. “I feel like we keep getting more and more focused into what our show is capable of and what everyone is capable of. So I think the fans are really going to like it.”

The actress also teased the eventual reunion between Nicky and Henry, describing it as “very charged.” While Liang understands some fans will want to see the pair back together, she explained that she wants to see her character explore her options.

“As Olivia, I’m also like, just see what else is out there,” she told ET. “If it’s meant to be, then you guys will get back together, but for now, let’s see what else the world has to offer. I’m sure people will root for them to be together.”