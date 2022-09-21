‘Kung Fu’ First Look: See ‘Supernatural’ Vet Kim Rhodes Join CW Series

The CW‘s Kung Fu is gearing up for the arrival of a Supernatural vet this season as former cast member Kim Rhodes — known for playing Sheriff Jody Mills — joins the Season 3 fray.

The actress, who is also known for her roles in shows ranging from Criminal Minds to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, will make her Kung Fu debut in Episode 2, airing Wednesday, October 12. In an exclusive first look, above, and below, fans are able to get a sneak peek at Rhodes in character.

The actress who appeared in nearly 20 episodes of Supernatural from 2010 to 2020 is set to feature in a recurring guest star role. Rhodes will play Carrie, a rep for a large restaurant investment group that’s looking to invest in Harmony Dumplings, the restaurant run by heroine Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) family. Episode 2 will mark the beginning of the star’s arc as Carrie.

Kung Fu returns for its third season beginning Wednesday, October 5 and opens with Nicky, her family, and her community attempting to rebuild in more ways than one. While Nicky is reeling from a breakup with Henry (Eddie Liu), and the shocking death of her nemesis-turned-ally Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), she puts on a brave face as she juggles a job teaching kung fu at the same time that she’s fighting a growing crimewave in San Francisco.

Along with the exclusive photos, above, stars Liang and Shannon Dang celebrated Rhodes’ arrival on the set with a little homage to her Zack & Cody days as they recreated the opening credits sequence of the former Disney Channel series. Watch the fun video from Instagram, below, and don’t miss Rhodes when she makes her Kung Fu debut this October on The CW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Dang💋 (@shannonnikkidang)

Kung Fu, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 5, 9/8c, The CW