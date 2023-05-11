‘Supernatural’ Spinoff ‘The Winchesters’ & ‘Kung Fu’ Canceled at The CW

The CW‘s original scripted series continues to dwindle as the network cancels its Supernatural offshoot, The Winchesters, and action drama Kung Fu.

This is just the latest in a string of cuts, including Walker‘s prequel series Walker: Independence. In a statement from the network shared with Variety, The CW reportedly said, “As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions. We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity, and dedication.”

The Winchesters premiered this season and is a prequel to the former long-running favorite Supernatural, telling the story of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) parents, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly). Meeting as teens, the show tracks their journey with the intention of revealing how they came together to save the entire world. Ackles also reprised his role in the series, serving as the narrator.

Meanwhile, Kung Fu just ran its third season on the network, proving that established shows aren’t necessarily safe on the changing network. Walker, starring Padalecki, is The CW’s most recent scripted renewal, offering fans some reassurance that not everything will be gone, but it’s growing slimmer when it comes to scripted options. Earlier this season, All American was renewed for next season, but it’s a waiting game for All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and Gotham Knights.

As previously reported, The CW was acquired by Nexstar, which is moving away from the scripted slate and shifting its focus to low-cost unscripted programming, foreign titles, and live sports such as LIV Golf. And some local stations are even dropping The CW from its lineup amid the changes. Stay tuned to see how the other shows on CW fare.