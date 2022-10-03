Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and the Titans Series

Anders Holm has joined the live-action (still untitled) Godzilla and the Titans series from Apple+, Variety reports.

It’s not yet revealed who Holm will be portraying. According to the series logline, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Producers began filling out the show’s cast in June, with previously announced members including Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Mari Yamamoto.

Holm is best known for the Comedy Central series Workaholics which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Adam DeVine and Blake Anderson. He and his Workaholics team then partnered on the Netflix comedy feature Game Over, Man. Holm is also known for his roles in the shows The Mindy Project and Inventing Anna.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

This series joins Legendary’s expansive Monsterverse which includes films like 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Stay tuned for what’s next on this highly-anticipated project as it continues taking shape at Apple TV+.

Untitled Godzilla and Titans Series, Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+