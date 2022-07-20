Kurt & Wyatt Russell Join Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and Titans Series

It’s a father-son team up over at Apple TV+ as Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell board the streamer’s upcoming original untitled Godzilla and Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.

The show directed by the Emmy-nominated Matt Shakman will see the men join previously announced stars Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and is serving as an executive producer on the project alongside co-creators Chris Black, and Matt Fraction. Along with co-creating, Black serves as series showrunner on the highly anticipated title. Other executive producers include Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Hiro Matsuoka, and Takemasa Arita.

Kurt and Wyatt’s roles have yet to be revealed, just like the show’s title. Most recently, Wyatt was seen in Under the Banner of Heaven and in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Along with featuring in films like Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and F9: The Fast Saga, Kurt’s other recent credits have included working with his family as he starred alongside his wife Goldie Hawn in Netflix’s Christmas films The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

This untitled Godzilla series joins Legendary’s expansive Monsterverse which includes films like 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Stay tuned for what’s next on this highly anticipated project as it continues taking shape at Apple TV+.

Untitled Godzilla and Titans Series, Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+