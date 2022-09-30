‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Sneak Peek: Can Kevin McKidd Solve a Puzzle? (VIDEO)

Whoever wins on the October 2 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, one thing’s for certain, from TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek: contestants Kevin McKidd, Kristen Schaal, and Ron Funches had a lot of fun playing.

In the clip, McKidd spins the wheel for a “What Are You Doing?” puzzle. “Forget the word. Just think about a letter that might go there that would make sense,” host Pat Sajak advises the Grey’s Anatomy star. McKidd guesses P, and there are two, then correctly solves the puzzle. And he gets a lot of support from his fellow contestants, though Schaal admits, “This is so great! I didn’t think you would get anything!” Watch the clip above to see who says “neither did I,” what has all three laughing, and then Sajak joining in on the fun.

In the October 2 episode, McKidd, Schaal, and Funches spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice. McKidd is playing for UNICEF, Schaal for Feeding America, and Funches for School on Wheels.

The third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Sajak and Vanna White, has already featured celebrities including Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg, and Mark Duplass. Still to come are Nikki Glaser, Tig Notaro and Thomas Lennon, in the October 9 episode. This third season of the Celebrity edition comes as Sajak has recently discussed the end of Wheel of Fortune happening sooner rather than later, with it in its 40th season. Sajak began hosting it in 1981.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Sundays, 9/8c, ABC