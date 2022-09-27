‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Adds George Takei, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arden Cho & More

Avatar: The Last Airbender has added 20 cast members for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series.

Among them are Arden Cho (June), George Takei (Voh), Momona Tamada (Ty Lee), Thalia Tran (Mai), Utkarsh Ambudkar (King Bumi), Amber Midthunder (Princess Yue), Danny Pudi (The Mechanist), and James Sie (Cabbage Merchant). The streaming service’s account shared a look at them alongside their characters. Check it out below.

Arden Cho, George Takei, Momona Tamada, Thalia Tran, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Amber Midthunder , Danny Pudi, and James Sie have joined the cast of our live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! pic.twitter.com/cxiQp7moD5 — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2022

Also cast were A Martinez, Irene Bedard, Joel Oulette, Nathaniel Arcand, Meegwun Fairbrother, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ruy Iskandar, Hiro Kanagawa, C.S. Lee, François Chau, Ryan Mah, and Randall Duk Kim. They join the previously announced cast, which includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

The Water Tribe consists of Midthunder’s Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe; Martinez’s Pakku, the veteran waterbending master of the Northern Water Tribe and a fierce defender of their traditions; Bedard’s Yagoda, an empathetic healer who serves as a role model for her tribe’s female waterbenders; Oulette’s Hahn, a strong and skilled warrior with an unwavering loyalty to his tribe; Arcand’s Chief Arnook, Yue’s father and the respected leader of their tribe; and Fairbrother’s Avatar Kuruk, a previous Avatar with a haunted past.

The Earth Kingdom consists of Cho’s June, a tough and persistent bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency; Ambudkar’s King Bumi, the ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu; Pudi’s The Mechanist, an eccentric inventor and engineer who’s doing his best to raise his son in a war-torn world; Chauhan’s Teo, the idealistic and high-flying son of The Mechanist; and Sie’s Cabbage Merchant, a long-suffering vegetable vendor in Omashu.

In the Fire Nation are Tamada’s Ty Lee, an energetic and upbeat teen and one of Princess Azula’s best friends; Tran’s Mai, an unflappable and deadpan teen who, along with Ty Lee, is one of Princess Azula’s closest allies; Iskandar’s Lt. Jee, the first officer of Prince Zuko’s ship; Kanagawa’s Fire Lord Sozin, the ruthless and ambitious previous ruler of the Fire Nation and grandfather to Fire Lord Ozai; Lee’s Avatar Roku, a wise and benevolent past Avatar from the Fire Nation; Chau’s The Great Sage, the venerated spiritual leader of the Fire Nation and guardian of Avatar Roku’s shrine; and Mah’s Lt. Dang, Commander Zhao’s second-in-command.

In the Spirit World are Takei’s Koh, an ancient, predatory spirit, and Kim’s Wan Shi Tong, who appears as a giant owl and is also known as the Spirit of Knowledge.

This authentic adaptation of the animated series following the adventures of Aang and his friends, who fight to save the world by defeating the Fire Nation, has been reimagined as a live-action adventure series. Showrunner and writer Albert Kim executive produces with Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore as well as Michael Goi. Goi, Roseanne Liang (who also serves as a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct.

