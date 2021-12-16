Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Adds 5 New Cast Members

The world of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series continues to grow, as the streamer announced five new cast members that will bring more of the beloved animated series’ characters to life.

Based on the award-winning Nickelodeon series, the retelling will star Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Gordon Cormier as the titular “Last Airbender,” Aang. Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim was announced to be joining the series — as the villainous leader of the Fire Nation, Ozai — back in November

Joining the show’s ever-growing cast are Elizabeth Yu (Untitled Ray Romano Film, All My Love), Maria Zhang (All I Ever Wanted), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai), Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Family Law), and Casey Camp-Horinek (Barking Water, Reservation Dogs).

Yu will take on the role of Fire Nation princess Azula, a “firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist” who will do anything to secure her future as heir to the throne. Zhang will play the dedicated leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, Suki, with Tomita as Suki’s mother and Kyoshi Island mayor, Yukari. Chapman is set to play legendary warrior and Avatar Kyoshi, with Camp-Horinek as Katara and Sokka’s loving grandmother, Gran Gran.

The series comes from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) with executive producers Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin), Lindsey Liberatore (Walker), and Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi will also direct with co-executive producer Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson.