‘Lupin’ Part 3 Teaser Shows Assane on the Run (VIDEO)

Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is back for Lupin Part 3, but blink and you’ll miss him! During its TUDUM fan event today, Saturday, September 24, Netflix showed off a teaser for Lupin’s upcoming action. And in this third part of the French thriller, Sy’s “gentleman thief” character is a fugitive from justice — or injustice, as they case may be.

The teaser starts with Assane catching us up on the first two parts of Lupin, saying that after what happened to his father, he wanted to protect his family and stay in the shadows. He had to return to the light, but now, he’s vowing to vanish again.

And as we hear a news reporter discussing the disappearance of France’s most famous thief, we see Assane in various disguises — hiding inside and outside of Paris — while his wife, Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), seems just one step ahead of danger.

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son,” Netflix explains in a synopsis for Part 3. “With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Lupin has become a global hit for Netflix, as Variety reported in November 2021, when filming for Part 3 commenced. The show — inspired by the character of Arsène Lupin from the novels of Maurice LeBlanc — reached an estimated audience of more than 70 million households for its first part.

And the Lupin Part 3 teaser was just one highlight of TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, which premiered live today at 1 pm ET on Netflix’s YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook channels. More than 200 Netflix stars helped share exclusive trailers, clips, and announcements from more than 120 series, films, specials, and games, according to the platform.

Lupin, Part 3 Premiere, Coming Soon, Netflix