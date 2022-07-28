‘Kung Fu’ Season 3: Kim Rhodes & Ben Levin Join in Recurring Roles

The CW‘s Kung Fu is adding two new cast members to its upcoming third season as Legacies alum Ben Levin and Supernatural star Kim Rhodes are joining the martial arts drama.

As reported by Deadline, Levin is set to play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives in Oakland. His character is described as “cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style.” He will collide with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings before eventually trying to prove himself to the Shen family and fight by Nicky’s side.

Rhodes, meanwhile, will portray Carrie, a representative for a large restaurant investment group, who is described as “blunt and funny.” Carrie’s company takes an interest in Harmony Dumplings, but Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) initially turns down the offers. However, after an unexpected friendship grows between her and Carrie, Mei-Li becomes more open to the idea of working together.

Kung Fu was developed by Christina M. Kim, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Robert Berens. The series premiered on The CW on April 7, 2021, and revolves around Chinese-American Nicky, who uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community from ongoing crime and corruption. Season 2 debuted on March 9, 2022, and was renewed for a third season that same month.

Levin most recently played Jed Tien in CW’s Legacies, where he started out as a recurring character before being promoted to series regular for the show’s final two seasons. He’s also appeared in the series Arrested Development, Love, and Time After Time.

Rhodes is known for starring in the soap operas Another World and As the World Turns. She also played Carey Martin on the Disney Channel sitcoms The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. From 2010 to 2020, she played Sheriff Jody Mills in the fantasy drama Supernatural. She’s also had recurring roles in the likes of Criminal Minds and Colony.

Kung Fu, Season 3, Premieres, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, The CW