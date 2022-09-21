‘Your Honor’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Gets New Showrunner

The Bryan Cranston-led drama Your Honor is returning for a second season on Sunday, December 11, on Showtime, and it will likely be the show’s last season, at least according to Cranston.

Season 2 will make its linear debut on December 11 at 9/8c; however, Showtime subscribers can view the premiere episode two days earlier (Friday, December 9) on streaming and on-demand. Developed by British screenwriter Peter Moffat (Undercover), Your Honor was adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo and was intended to be a limited series. Moffat exited Season 2 for personal reasons and Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) has taken over as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series revolves around Michael Desiato (Cranston), a prominent and respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) kills another teenager in an accidental hit-and-run collision. After learning that the boy Adam killed was the son of a mafia kingpin, Michael decides to protect his son, leading to a dangerous game of hiding, lies, secrets, and life-altering choices.

Your Honor became a hit for Showtime, attracting both a traditional linear audience and a streaming audience that put it among the network’s most-watched shows ever. The Season 1 finale reached 742,000 viewers in its linear telecast and a further 825,000 on-demand/streaming that same evening. These ratings likely played a big factor in why Showtime renewed the miniseries for a second season.

However, in July, Cranston told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that Season 2 would be the show’s last. “I am preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” the Emmy-winning actor said. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.” Showtime has not confirmed Cranston’s comments.

The second season will see Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) join the cast in a guest role, playing Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S. Attorney. She joins the returning Cranston, Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, Amy Landecker, and new series regulars, Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton, and Benjamin Flores Jr.

Your Honor, Season 2, Premieres, Sunday, December 11, 9/8 c, Showtime