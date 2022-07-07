What Will ‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Even Be About?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Your Honor, Season 1.]

A few months after Showtime‘s Bryan Cranston-led drama, Your Honor concluded, the series was renewed for a second season.

While this kind of news may excite viewers of most shows, the reveal was a little baffling considering Season 1’s ending. The show centered around Cranston’s Michael Desiato, a respected judge from New Orleans who finds himself in a sticky situation when his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The victim of the hit-and-run happens to be the son of Michael Stuhlbarg‘s Jimmy Baxter, a much-feared crime boss whose wife Gina (Hope Davis) is out for blood following the tragedy. Throughout the season, Michael’s morality is tested as he does everything he can to protect his son while his ethics as a judge are pushed to the breaking point.

By the season’s end, Adam has become more enmeshed in the Baxter family’s circuit as he begins dating Jimmy’s daughter, Fia (Lilli Kay). This connection brings Adam in close proximity with the crime boss, as well as the threats against him — which surface in the first season’s final moments.

A boy who believes Jimmy is responsible for his brother’s death in prison retaliates by pulling a gun on Jimmy at a party. Unfortunately for Adam, he’s caught in the crossfire and appears to die just as Michael comes running into the event.

Considering the show focused so heavily on Michael’s concern for Adam and protecting him, what could Season 2 possibly be about without him? Unless by some miracle Adam did survive several gunshots to the neck, there’s no clear direction for where the story may go next.

The only possible avenue to explore is the possible downfall of Michael, who bent the rules and collaborated with Jimmy under the circumstances to protect his son in Season 1. Could his career be ruined or will Michael seek revenge on the mobster whose involvement in his life has constituted devastating results?

Let us know where you think the show could go next as Showtime prepares to explore a second season of Your Honor.

Your Honor, Season 2, TBA, Showtime