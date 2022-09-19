Queen Elizabeth Funeral: The 5 Biggest Takeaways From Televised Ceremony

The funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, took place Monday, September 19, with an estimated 4.1 billion people tuned into the ceremony around the world. Here in the U.S., the event aired live on networks including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and PBS, as well as on several streaming services.

Around 2000 mourners gathered at London’s Westminster Abbey for the official state funeral service, which began at 6 am ET. The service was led by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle and saw a reading from Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and a sermon from the U.K.’s most senior cleric, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

In addition to members of the Royal Family, including The Queen’s son, King Charles III, and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, the ceremony was attended by many world leaders, including President Joe Biden and the Prime Ministers of Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Other guests were individuals honored by The Queen during her lifetime, including health workers who received public praise during the pandemic.

Here are the top takeaways from the somber but elegant event:

It Was a Truly Stunning Spectacle

Tens of thousands packed the procession route as The Queen’s coffin was transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. The coffin was carried in the State Gun Carriage and followed by the Pipes & Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force – numbering 200 musicians.

King Charles III Was Emotional

The Queen’s son King Charles III was teary-eyed as the coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey. His sister, Princess Anne, stood by his side throughout the procession and ceremony.

Kate and Meghan Looked Elegant in All Black

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex walked side by side with Kate and William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte alongside them.

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Walked Together

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex looked somber as they led the procession by each other’s side.

It Was Sad to See The Queen’s Crown on Her Coffin

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard, on top of which laid the Imperial State Crown and Regalia and a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III.

The funeral ended with the Last Post, followed by a national two-minute observance of silence. The Reveille, followed by the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper closed out the ceremony as the coffin was returned to the State Gun Carriage.

Other guests in attendance included Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena.