Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral – An Expected Timeline of Events

The official notification of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, the longest reigning monarch in British history, has been made in a public statement from Buckingham Palace after the prime minister was informed personally by the Queen’s private secretary, the cabinet secretary, and privy council office. King Charles III made the following statement following the death of his beloved mother:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

The codename for the funeral plans has been named ‘London Bridge.’ Flags across the royal residences and other government buildings have been lowered to half-mast. St. Paul’s Cathedral Westminster Abbey will toll their bells at a set time.

The state funeral is expected to take place in ten days’ time. On Friday, September 9, the Queen’s coffin will be moved to the ballroom at Balmoral, covered in a wreath of flowers that is changed daily. Her coffin will also be draped in the royal standard of Scotland.

Gun salutes are also planned to be fired at Hyde Park in London, one every 10 seconds for each year of Elizabeth’s life. According to The Guardian, plans could change for the funeral at any time, but it is expected that on Saturday, September 10, the Queen’s body will then be moved to Holyrood, her residence in Scotland’s capital Edinburgh.

On Sunday, September 11, the Queen’s children and grandchildren are expected to join a procession from Holyrood to Edinburgh’s St. Giles Cathedral. Then, a service will be held at St. Giles, where the queen’s coffin will rest for 24 hours. Members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects.

Monday, September 12, the Queen will leave St. Giles Cathedral by car before it is transferred to a royal train where it will then travel to London. On Tuesday, September 13, the coffin will arrive at London’s St. Pancras Station and will then travel by car to Westminster. Millions of people are expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

On Wednesday, September 14, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall. After a brief service, Queen Elizabeth will lie in state under armed guard for the next five days. Ten days after her passing the Queen will be given her farewell at Westminster Abbey, with members of her family and heads of state from across the world in attendance. There will be two minutes of silence across the nation during the service.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to be televised and further details announced shortly.