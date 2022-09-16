‘Full Circle’: Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh HBO Max Crime Drama

HBO Max‘s Full Circle cast has added Dennis Quaid to its roster. Quaid will star alongside Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the Steven Soderbergh limited series, which does not yet have a release date.

Set in present-day New York City, Full Circle follows the investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures. The Parent Trap alum will play a famous TV chef whose grandson was the subject of the kidnapping, per Deadline. Danes will play a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business with Olyphant as her husband, Derek. Beetz will play an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Full Circle‘s six total episodes will be directed by Soderbergh. The series reunites Soderbergh, Ed Soloman, and Casey Silver, the team behind the HBO Max film No Sudden Move starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, the late Ray Liotta, and more. Soloman writes and executive produces the series with Silver also tapped to executive produce.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said in a statement when the series was ordered. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed, and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move,” added Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

Quaid was most recently seen in the films The Tiger Rising, American Underdog, and Blue Miracle. His last TV credits were Merry Happy Whatever, Goliath, and Fortitude. He’s currently filming the upcoming sci-fi flick Littlemouth, co-starring Isabelle Fuhrman, David Thewlis, Josh Hutcherson, and Kiera Allen, and the actor is also part of Disney’s animated Strange World cast with Lucy Liu, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more.

Full Circle, Limited Series, TBA, HBO Max