Claire Danes will reportedly co-star in Full Circle at HBO Max with Zazie Beetz. The limited series is a creation of Stephen Soderbergh, Ed Solomon, and Casey Silver.

Set in present-day New York City, Full Circle tracks the investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures. Danes will reportedly play a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business, per Deadline. And as previously reported, co-star Beetz is said to be playing an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the limited series in addition to executive producing. Solomon writes the series and executive produces. And Silver also serves as executive producer. The trio previously teamed up on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said in a statement when the series was ordered. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed, and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move,” Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max added at the time. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

Beetz most recently starred in Bullet Train and is the leading lady of FX‘s Atlanta. Danes most recently starred in The Essex Serpent limited series opposite Tom Hiddleston at Apple TV+, her first TV show since Homeland ended after eight seasons in 2020. Her performance as Carrie Mathison in the Showtime drama earned Danes two Emmy Awards. Beetz earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Van in Atlanta in 2018.

Danes will next be seen in the FX limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble, and Beetz currently voices Amber Bennett in the animated series Invincible over at Prime Video.

