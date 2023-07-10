Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 10-16.

The wait is over! After a delayed premiere date (which makes it our top pick this week), Miracle Workers finally returns (July 10 on TBS) with End Times, now in a post-apocalyptic setting with Daniel Radcliffe a road warrior, Geraldine Viswanathan a warlord (and his love interest), and Steve Buscemi his junkyard boss. Also back is What We Do in the Shadows (July 13 on FX), with changes coming for Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) as well as experiments.

Over on streaming, Steven Soderbergh‘s Full Circle premieres (July 13 on Max), in which a botched kidnapping leads to the discovery of long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. And The Afterparty returns for its second season (July 12 on Apple TV+) and a new mystery (at a wedding) for Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao to solve.

Sports fans have quite a bit to look forward to this week. Wimbledon (was #3 last week) continues (July 3-16, ESPN and ABC), for tennis fans. And for those who prefer baseball, there’s the MLB All-Star Game (July 11 on Fox), with the National League and American League facing off in T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Also returning to the list from last week are The Bachelorette (was #9), Outlander (was #10), And Just Like That… (was #12), The Walking Dead: Dead City (was #14), and Secret Invasion (was #15).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.