‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Will Have ‘Triple Jeopardy’ Round, Plus See Mayim Bialik Promo (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! bosses have revealed some juicy details about the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, including format changes, bigger prizes, and new celebrity competitors. There’s also a promo video, below, featuring host Mayim Bialik. And new celebrity contestants’ names have been revealed for the hour-long prime-time show.

Perhaps the biggest format addition is the introduction of Triple Jeopardy. “For the first time ever, dollar amounts are tripled. And there are three daily doubles hidden on the board,” said producer Sarah Foss in a video shared on Twitter.

Let’s make it a triple. We’re excited to announce a whole new format for Celebrity Jeopardy! See what’s in store 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qr4YTK8d15 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 15, 2022

“It’s the first time it’s been done in the United States,” added executive producer Michael Davies. “It’s not the first time it’s been done anywhere in the world. In one of the foreign countries, they had tried Triple Jeopardy before. And that got me thinking. And we experimented with the dollar values, and it seems to work pretty well.”

“Triple Jeopardy is really where the game changes,” continued Davies, while Foss added, “What we’ve seen so far, Triple Jeopardy could be the great equalizer.”

As the producers explained, Triple Jeopardy was added to help expand the show for its one-hour format, compared to the half-hour format for the daily syndicated show. Davies noted that they had thrown around other ideas before landing on Triple Jeopardy!, including having a panel at a desk for a “pre-game and post-game” discussion.

Mayim Bialik will host the three-round tournament, which kicks off on September 25. It will see a star-studded line-up of celebrities competing for a $1 million grand prize for their chosen charity. Previously announced guest players include Simu Liu, Constance Wu, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker.

On Thursday, September 15, Parade revealed even more stars set to feature in the upcoming series, including Jalen Rose, Ike Barinholtz, Eddie Huang, Matt Rogers, Hasan Minhaj, Phoebe Robinson, Andy Richter, Reggie Watts, Ego Nwodim, Joel Kim Booster, and John Michael Higgins.

Check out the trailer for Celebrity Jeopardy! below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sunday, September 25, 8/7c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)