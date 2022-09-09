‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: First Look at Mayim Bialik-Hosted Series (PHOTO)

While Jeopardy! fans may be eager to get back into regular gameplay, ABC is gearing up for the primetime iteration of the adjacent Celebrity Jeopardy! which is set to kick off on Sunday, September 25.

In an exclusive first look at Celebrity Jeopardy! we’re giving fans a sneak peek at the key art featuring Bialik who is ready to host the quiz show announced earlier this year. Unlike the syndicated version of the game show though, Celebrity Jeopardy! is delivering a full hour of entertainment with the help of some famous competitors.

While Bialik shared hosting duties with G.O.A.T. Champion Ken Jennings on the syndicated program, she’ll reign over Celebrity Jeopardy! as the sole host and that’s made evident in the series art, which sees Bialik stand beside bold block letters spelling out the series title.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, this marks the first time Celebrity Jeopardy! will air on primetime and see celebrity contestants competing to win money for a charity of their choice. And rest assured, if you miss an episode when it broadcasts on ABC, installments are readily available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Among the all-star lineup of competitors is Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, Candace Parker, and many more. Stay tuned for what’s to come when Celebrity Jeopardy! kicks off later this month, and until then, check out the fun key art, above.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season Premiere, Sunday, September 25, 8/7c, ABC