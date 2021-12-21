Chris Noth Fired From CBS’ ‘The Equalizer’ Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Following accusations of sexual assault, Chris Noth has been dropped from the CBS thriller series The Equalizer.

As reported by Variety, Noth is set to appear in one upcoming episode of the series that has already been filmed, but that will mark his final appearance on the show outside of future encore presentations. CBS and Universal TV have yet to make an official comment.

The firing comes after a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter in which two women accused Noth of sexual assault. The accusers allege that the incidents took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.

Noth has stated that the accusations are “categorically false” and that the encounters were consensual. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said in a statement to THR. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

The actor played William Bishop in The Equalizer reboot, starring alongside Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, and Adam Goldberg. Noth is perhaps best known as Mr. Big in Sex and the City, a role which he recently reprised in the HBO Max revival And Just Like That.

In response to the allegations against Noth, Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis released a joint statement yesterday addressing the matter.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” said the statement shared on Nixon’s Instagram Story. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

